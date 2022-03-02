(G)I-DLE members capture hearts of fans with a mature aura in first concept photos for ‘I NEVER DIE’

On March 2nd, (G)I-DLE's official social media channels released a version of 'RiSKY', the first concept image of their first full album 'I NEVER DIE'. The released concept image contains (G)I-DLE's chic and dignified aura. In particular, the individual concept photos showed the unique energy of (G)I-DLE, which radiated with pompous eyes and charismatic poses, raising the fans' expectations.

In the group photo released along with this, we could get a glimpse of the luxurious and chic visual drawn in monotone. With their more mature visuals, they aroused curiosity about the comeback concept.

(G)I-DLE consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a six-piece, Soojin departed from the group on August 14, 2021. The group debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play ‘I Am’. On July 31, 2019, the group debuted in Japan under U-Cube with ‘Latata’. In 2018, the group was dubbed the ‘monster rookies’ of the year and have been considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups that do not hail from the ‘big three’ record labels.

Earlier, (G)I-DLE released the track list of their 1st full-length album 'I NEVER DIE'. In particular, this album is surprising as it is known that (G)I-DLE's names were included in the composition and lyrics of all songs, including the title song 'TOMBOY'. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE will make a comeback on March 14th with their 1st full album 'I NEVER DIE'.

