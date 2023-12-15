(G)I-DLE members drop out of Music Bank Global Festival following Shuhua's health issues

(G)I-DLE has decided to withdraw from the scheduled group performance at KBS’s 2023 Music Bank Global Festival, citing health concerns. Just this week, Minnie had to leave the stage early at the Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia due to a sudden deterioration in her health. Now, Shuhua has also fallen ill.

(G)I-DLE cancels group appearance at Music Bank Global Festival

On December 15, Cube Entertainment initially shared that Minnie would be abstaining from today’s Music Bank Global Festival, having suspended all engagements based on her doctor's advice. Earlier this week, Minnie had to leave the stage prematurely during (G)I-DLE’s performance at the Jingle Ball concert in Philadelphia due to a sudden deterioration in her health.

However, later in the morning, the agency revealed that Shuhua had been diagnosed with Type A influenza following the onset of a mild fever and cold symptoms. Consequently, (G)I-DLE has opted to cancel their entire group pre-recording for the year-end show, emphasizing the decision's basis on ensuring the safety of both the artists and fans.

In their statement, Cube Entertainment specified that they are addressing the pre-recording for KBS2’s 2023 Music Bank Global Festival scheduled for December 15, 2023 (today).Earlier this morning, member Shuhua sought medical attention in the emergency room due to mild fever and cold symptoms, resulting in a diagnosis of type A influenza. Following the doctor’s advice, Shuhua has suspended all planned activities and is presently focusing on getting better.

Due to the contagious nature and potential risks associated with the illness, the agency, prioritizing the safety of both artists and fans, regretfully decided to cancel the group performance pre-recording for KBS2's 2023 Music Bank Global Festival slated for today.They expressed their apologies for the delayed announcement, explaining that the timing was due to the need to understand the precise situation before releasing their statement and requested understanding from fans.

(G)I-DLE Minnie falls sick

Previously, it was disclosed that (G)I-DLE, NCT DREAM, and P1Harmony were slated to take part in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball U.S. Concert Tour. (G)I-DLE performed at six venues, spanning Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. During their concluding performance in Philadelphia on December 12 (local time), Minnie left the stage prematurely due to health reasons. Cube Entertainment officially communicated this development on Weverse on December 13.

Read the full statement about Minnie’s health here;

"Hello,

This is CUBE Entertainment.

We'd like to make an official announcement regarding Minnie's health and participation in scheduled activities.

On December 12, Minnie departed the stage owing to unexpected issues [with her health] during the performance of Jingle Ball 2023 in Philadelphia.

Minnie demonstrated remarkable resolve to remain with fans who had waited for the concert until the conclusion, but we took swift measures to stabilize her for the benefit of our artist's health.

Minnie is stabilizing under the supervision of medical staff, despite the artist's condition.

We appreciate your patience, and we will do all possible to restore the artist's health and condition.

Thank you."

