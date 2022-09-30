(G)I-DLE members look radiant in the artwork image for upcoming release ‘Nxde’

The visual transformation that (G)I-DLE, who has shown colorful charms with a unique concept, tried through artwork, raised expectations for the new song. The sketch film of 'I Love', which was released one after another, also heralded a new challenge for (G)I-DLE with an unconventional and daring direction.

On September 30th, (G)I-DLE' s official social media handles revealed the artwork for the title song 'Nude' of the fifth mini-album 'I love'. (G)I-DLE, who gave points with red lip color and blonde hair that showed their individuality, overwhelms the gaze with their alluring eyes.

Cube Entertainment announced on September 21st, "(G)I-DLE's title song 'Tomboy' from their first full-length album 'I Never Die' has surpassed 100 million streams on 'Spotify', the world's largest music platform." 'I Never Die' is gaining popularity despite being an album released in March. Popularity and musicality were recognized at the same time.

It was explosively popular. 'Tomboy' won 8 music shows. It ranked first on domestic music sites and achieved a perfect all-kill. It also performed well on global charts such as iTunes and Billboard. They are currently conducting their first world tour, '2022 Girls' World Tour, Just Me I-DLE'. Find 18 locations around the world. They have a concert in Singapore on the 1st of next month.

(G)I-DLE not only conquered domestic and international charts with the hit song 'TOMBOY' in March, but also met with fans around the world through their first world tour since release and are conducting successful group activities. (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I Love' will be released on October 17th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).