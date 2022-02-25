(G)I-DLE members show off their dark sides in the new comeback trailer for ‘I NEVER DIE’; WATCH

On February 25th, a comeback trailer was posted on (G)I-DLE's official YouTube and social media handles. In the video released on this day, the low narration and the expressionless faces of (G)I-DLE appearing one after the other created tension from the beginning of the video. In particular, the scene where the members' faces quickly crossed and the rain fell in the middle of the video, starting with thunder in the middle of the video, doubled the immersion in the video, and at the end of the video, Soyeon's strange smile and the ending scene ending with the narration "I NEVER DIE" was short. Even though it was a video, it left a strong impression and thrill on the viewers.

After the video was released, the expectations of global fans who had been waiting for a comeback in the meantime were heightened, and the comeback fever was further raised by getting a hot reaction. (G)I-DLE enjoyed great popularity around the world by perfectly digesting the unique concept of each song they released, including their debut song 'LATATA', 'Han', 'Senorita', and 'Dumdi Dumdi'.

In addition, each member has been actively involved in broadcasting, entertainment, MC, acting, etc., not only in Korea but also abroad, showing his side as a versatile entertainer. On the other hand, (G)I-DLE will make a comeback with their 1st full-length album 'I NEVER DIE' on March 14th.

