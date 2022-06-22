(G)I-DLE’s Minnie shows off friendship with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Jihyo & Mina in sweet new photos

On June 22, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and TWICE’s Jihyo and Mina took over social media trends with photos displaying their adorable friendship. Proving their sweet bond, Minnie took to her Instagram account to upload photos and gifs of the four young stars, taken in a photobooth.

In one set of photos, the four idols can be seen adorning funky, colourful sunglasses and adorable hats, ranging from a flower, to an elephant and more. Meanwhile, in the second set of photos, the four friends are posing while wearing adorable headbands. The short gifs, posted along with the photos, show the four friends quickly switching from pose to pose, interspersed with bright smiles.

Minnie captioned the photo with cute emojis, while writing ‘sohwakhaeng’, a Korean acronym for ‘small but certain happiness’. Shortly after, she also shared the post to her Instagram story, writing “small but certain happiness”.

Check out Minnie’s sweet post, below:

Minnie's Instagram story:

BLACKPINK’s Lisa, too, shared one of the sets of the photos to her Instagram story, tagging Minnie, Jihyo, and Mina.

The four friends, though from different countries (Minnie and Lisa are from Thailand, Jihyo is from South Korea, and Mina is from Japan), all share the same year of birth, 1997, leading their fans to gush over the sweet friendship that has struck up between the same-age friends.

Recently, BLACKPINK’s Lisa had also shared her support for (G)I-DLE along with former CLC member Sorn, by attending their concert. On June 19, Sorn had shared adorable photos with Lisa and (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Miyeon, as (G)I-DLE kicked off their world tour 'JUST ME ( )I-DLE’.

