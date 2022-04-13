(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon is the epitome of grace and elegance in first concept film for debut solo album ‘MY’

Cube Entertainment doubled the curiosity about the new album by opening the mood film of the first mini-album 'MY' through (G)I-DLE's official social media handles on April 13th. In the published video, Miyeon perfectly adorned the yellow and mint colored checkered dress, giving her the best visual ever. In particular, she was shown wandering in search of something in the mansion, and in the last scene, she opened a mysterious box and smiled, creating a mysterious atmosphere.

(G)I-DLE's main vocalist, Miyeon, is active in group activities, as well as Mnet 'M Countdown' and Naver NOW. She is active as an MC in 'Children of Rumors', and she shows off her acting skills through web dramas 'Adult Trainee' and 'Replay', demonstrating the aspect of an 'all-round entertainer'.

Miyeon has fascinated the public not only with her splendid visuals, but also with her stage and skills that captivate the eyes and ears, and she plans to show off her own musical sensibility and capabilities through this first solo album. Previously, Cube Entertainment started a full-fledged comeback countdown by releasing the scheduler for Miyeon's first mini-album 'MY' on April 11th. Starting with the mood film, Miyeon plans to release various teasing contents related to the new album in turn, such as tracklists, concept images, audio snippets, and music video teasers.

In particular, the released scheduler has a fresh spring mood that gives a glimpse of the concept of this new album, as well as various props such as donuts, wine glasses, espresso and books, raising expectations for the new album. Meanwhile, Miyeon's first mini-album 'MY' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 27th.

