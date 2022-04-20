(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon looks absolutely stunning in the new concept images for upcoming solo debut

On April 20th, (G)I-DLE's official social media handles, the third concept image of Miyeon's first solo mini-album 'MY' was posted. In the uploaded photo, Miyeon, who has turned into a lovely French girl with her hair braided in two ponytails, is holding a teacup and enjoying her leisure time, exuding a romantic atmosphere and captivating her eyes.

Miyeon's first solo mini album 'MY' contains a total of 6 songs including the title song 'Drive', 'Rose', 'Softly', 'TE AMO', 'Charging’. Her title song 'Drive' is a song where the guitar sound that adds to her emotional atmosphere and Miyeon's clear and refreshing vocals meet. Meanwhile, Miyeon's first mini-album 'MY' will be released on various online music sites at 2:30 pm IST on April 27th.

Previously, (G)I-DLE also released another set of concept photos for Miyeon’s album. In the published image, Miyeon gave a neat and pure visual by giving points with a white colored dress and a large ribbon accessory. In particular, in the space where the green nature and flowers harmonized, Miyeon boasted a beautiful figure, exuding a bright atmosphere like a fairy in the forest.

The first set of concept photos showed Miyeon with a lovely yet chic charm by matching a walker with a pink dress. She steals all the attention with a more gorgeous visual than styling. Miyeon is a South Korean singer and actress. She is the main vocalist of the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment, and voiced Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.