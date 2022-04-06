(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon to make her debut solo; ‘TOMBOY’ continues top multiple charts

According to media reports on April 6th, Miyeon will release her first solo album at the end of this month. It has been four years since she entered the music industry that Miyeon officially debuted as her solo singer. Miyeon debuted as a member of (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment in May 2018 along with Soyeon, Minni, Yuqi, and Shuhua.

Miyeon has been working as a (G)I-DLE with her debut song 'LATATA', followed by 'Lion', 'Senorita', 'Oh my god', 'DUMDi DUMDi' and 'HWAA' topped the major domestic and foreign music charts, establishing themselves as the top group.

Miyeon is the team's main vocalist and has played a pivotal role in her reliable music. She also actively worked outside. With rapper Haengju, she not only released a collaboration single 'Cart', but she also revealed her presence as an OST singer for KBS 2TV dramas 'Moonshine' and tvN's ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho'. In addition to her, she has appeared in Kakao TV dramas 'Replay', Mnet 'M Countdown', and NOW. She also expanded her spectrum of activities as an actress and host through 'Children of Nobody' and Mnet's 'Love Catcher in Seoul'.

Miyeon and her members released her first full-length album 'I NEVER DIE' on March 14, and worked with the title song 'TOMBOY'. With this new album, it won the top spot on the main chart TOP 100 on Melon, the largest music site in Korea, which is considered a measure of popularity, for about a month, won 7 music broadcasts, took the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 24 countries and regions around the world, and the US Billboard 'Global 200'. It achieved good results, including #57 on the chart.

