(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon to make solo debut on THIS date

On April 6, CUBE Entertainment confirmed media reports that girl group (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon will be releasing her first solo album by the end of the month. Following this, on April 8 at midnight KST (April 7 at 8:30 pm IST), Miyeon dropped the first teaser for her upcoming solo debut.

According to the teaser, the (G)I-DLE member will be making her debut as a soloist with the mini album ‘MY’, on April 27 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The released teaser follows a vintage style, with the photo of a car’s steering wheel in the middle, surrounded by a thick, sea green border. Check out the teaser for Miyeon solo debut with the mini album ‘MY’, below:

Miyeon debuted in May 2018 as a member of (G)I-DLE with the group’s debut song, ‘LATATA’. (G)I-DLE currently consists of Miyeon, Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. As the girl group’s main vocalist, Miyeon has also been active in participating in original soundtracks for dramas like ‘Moonshine’ and ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’, along with acting in projects like the Kakao TV drama ‘Replay’.

Meanwhile, along with her fellow (G)I-DLE members, Miyeon released the group’s first full-length album ‘I NEVER DIE’ on March 14, with its title track ‘TOMBOY’. The comeback was a certified success, both in South Korea as well as internationally. Stay tuned for more updates about (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon’s upcoming solo debut with ‘MY’ on April 27.

