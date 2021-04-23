(G)IDLE’s prologue release for Last Dance, ITZY’s new schedule, BTS’ short films & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on April 23. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

It’s Friday night and you definitely want to get some rest before the weekend kicks in. Well, while you’ve been hearing about other K-industry news running in the forefront, here are some key stories that happened in the day in a bite-sized format to have you be up-to-date with the industry. So take a look!

(G)I-DLE drops an enchanting prologue film for their single ‘Last Dance’

After the stunning teaser photos, (G)I-DLE has today released an enchanting and stunning prologue film titled PROLOGUE: THE WITCH QUEEN. We see the members make their way through the forest, searching for a Queen, in the hopes of building a new kingdom. We see a member wearing a crown, with the face hidden. The lights blackout and when they come back again, we see a deer whose horns shine the same as the crown. Watch the mysterious video below:

BTS releases stunning short films conceptualized on each members’ solo songs

As a part of their MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E CONCEPT PHOTO BOOK promotions, BTS dropped a 45-seconds clip of each member in the theme of their particular solo songs. Each video a masterpiece in itself, is stunningly beautiful, has gorgeous edits, and fits for the members. RM, SUGA, and J-Hope give off a cool, swag vibe whereas Jin and V’s video gives a heartwarming vibe. Jimin and Jungkook’s video stick to a seductive positioning, just like their songs. Check out the members’ short film teasers below:

Stray Kids’ Han releases his self-written, upbeat track ‘Wish You Back’

Stray Kids’ SKZ-RECORD series, where members release their unofficial self-made tracks or covers. Han’s self-written song ‘Wish You Back’ is a part of this series. He spoke about this through the groups’ Instagram account, thanking the fans for listening to it and promising to work even harder in the future. The song is an upbeat, groovy song that talks about the pain of heartbreak.

ITZY shares schedule for their upcoming comeback ‘GUESS WHO’

ITZY’s comeback ‘GUESS WHO’ is scheduled to release on April 30. Ahead of that, the group has released a detailed timetable, listing out dates for MV teasers, MTV Fresh Out Live and more. Up till now, ‘Day’ and ‘Night’ versions of group and solo concept teasers for the comeback have been released, with each member’s story being different. Check out the schedule below.

