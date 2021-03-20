(G)I-DLE’s Soojin personally responds to all bullying allegations; Cube takes legal action

The dramatic tension between (G)I-DLE member Soojin and actress Seo Shin Ae continues as the idol refutes all claims of bullying.

(G)I-DLE member Soojin once again denied the allegations that she harassed "Solomon's Perjury" cast Seo Shin Ae, who was her classmate in junior high school.

For more than a month, the suspicions of (G)I-DLE's Soojin bullying a classmate made people restless. Actress Seo Shin Ae is said to be one of Soojin's victims who repeatedly posted hidden stories, implicating the (G)I-DLE members. Although Soojin claimed to not know Seo Shin Ae, an anonymous netizen accused Soojin of bullying Seo Shin Ae repeatedly and disparaging the actress's appearance.

Until today, March 20, after more than a month of silence, Soojin published a long letter in which she denied all allegations of bullying at school. However, the mention of Seo Shin Ae in the letter is what makes netizens pay more attention. The female idol not only denied bullying Seo Shin Ae, but also accused the star for posting a hidden post that made netizens misunderstand. She asked for clarification but did not receive any response. "Every time I make a statement, actress Seo Shin Ae also publishes something, causing many people to think that I am bullying her.” she said.

The statement by Soojin made netizens extremely confused, not knowing who is right, who is wrong, and what the truth is. Currently, this topic is still controversial on social networking sites and the dramatic "tension" between the two young stars probably will not stop here.

As for her response to the other bullying allegations, you can read Soojin's full letter below:

Credits :Cube Entertainment

