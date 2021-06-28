(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon drops two sets of concept photos with different aesthetics for first solo mini album Windy

She dresses up like a doll and then becomes a rebel girl. Read more to know about the photos and her album.

(G)-IDLE’s Soyeon has released two sets of concept photos for her upcoming solo comeback album. The mini album is called ‘Windy’ and it is reported that Soyeon will be having an alter ego for the same. In the first set of concept photos, Soyeon is dressed in a pink dress and has pink lipstick and blonde hair which makes her look like a doll. The setting is a white bedroom where Soyeon poses with a pink comb which also matches her long bright pink fingernails. Her expressions are cheeky and her poses reveal small tattoos on her hand. The other set of concept photos are in contrast to the first set. Soyeon’s hair changed from straight to wavy blonde with bangs clearly visible. The aesthetic changes from a barbie doll like room to a more trendy and colorful room adorned with posters, slogans and emojis. Soyeon adapts to this change easily with her rebellious soft looks and poses. This change in the two sets of concept photos clearly reveals the theme of an alter ego.

Previously, Soyeon had dropped a video teaser for the mini album. She was dressed as a chic chef who runs a restaurant named ‘Windy’. The different concept photos and videos are making fans inquisitive about the album. Above all, it is sure that this concept fits the trendy and fun summer vibe. This will be the rapper’s first mini album and everyone is looking forward to it since Soyeon is known for participating in songwriting and composition for (G)-IDLE.

Soyeon’s Windy is slated to release on 5th July, 2021.

Check out few of the concept photos below:

