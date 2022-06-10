(G)I-DLE’s TOMBOY, LATATA & more; Which is your favourite title track by the girl group?

Debuting in 2018, (G)I-DLE is a girl group formed by CUBE Entertainment. Originally a sextet, the girl group currently comprises five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. The group made their debut in May 2018, with their single ‘LATATA’ from their first extended play, ‘I Am’, and got their first ever music show win just twenty days after their debut.

In February 2022, it was announced that (G)I-DLE would be returning with their first studio album ‘I NEVER DIE’. The same was released in March of the same year, with its lead single ‘TOMBOY’, and was the group’s first release with five members.

Dubbed 2018’s “monster rookies”, (G)I-DLE has gone on to be considered one of the most loved South Korean girl groups active today. The girl group will be embarking on their first world tour later in June, starting off with two nights in concert on June 18 and June 19 in Seoul.

Ahead of the same, out of some of (G)I-DLE’s numerous hits, which is your personal favourite title track released by the girl group? Participate in our poll and share your pick with us!

