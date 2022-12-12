(G)I-DLE surprises fans with new teaser, to collaborate with Steve Aoki for remix version of ‘Nxde’

(G)I-IDLE , whose most recent track ‘Nxde’ gained enormous success, will release the song's remix. For this remix version, they will work with the accomplished American DJ Steve Aoki. The group announced their collaboration in a video teaser posted on their official YouTube channel on December 11, 2022. The teaser had some heavy beats that added to the track's flavour. The remix version will be released on December 16, 2022 at 2 PM KST. (G)I-DLE fans all over the world are excited!

(G)I-DLE- ‘Nxde’

The song ‘TOMBOY’ by (G)I-DLE was a huge hit since it was well-liked around the world. Everyone was hooked by its attractive lyrics and energetic beats. The girls also gave a strong and captivating performance, and the choreography quickly gained popularity. (G)I-DLE released a new song, titled ‘Nxde,’ following the release of ‘TOMBOY.’ This is entirely different from their former release and has a completely different premise. The song draws its influence from Marilyn Monroe but with a more glamorous theme. ‘Nxde’ opposes the idea that women are just objects of sex in society because society frequently labels women and looks at them with conservative attitudes and the song inspires women to embrace themselves.

Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki is an American DJ, record producer, music programmer and record executive. HHe is one of the most well-known DJs in the world. In 2013, Aoki received a Grammy nomination for ‘Best Dance/Electronica Album.’ He has collaborated with K-pop stars like BTS, MONSTA X, and A.C.E.

Check out the video teaser below!