(G)I-DLE tease their first full album ‘I NEVER DIE’ releasing on THIS date

On February 24th, (G)I-DLE's official social media handles, a teaser image of the comeback artwork was released, drawing the attention of fans. In the photo, there is an illustration aiming at the phrase 'I NEVER DIE', and the comeback date of (G)I-DLE on March 14 is also written.

This new album is the first album to be released in about a year and two months since the fourth mini-album 'I burn' released in January last year. (G)I-DLE enjoyed global popularity for every song they released, including their debut song 'LATATA', 'Hann', 'Senorita', and 'Dumdi Dumdi'. Here, each member has been active in various fields such as broadcasting, entertainment, MC, and acting.

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a six-piece, Soojin departed from the group on August 14, 2021. The group debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play ‘I Am’. On July 31, 2019, the group debuted in Japan under U-Cube with ‘Latata’.

In 2018, the group was dubbed the ‘monster rookies’ of the year and have been considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups that do not hail from the ‘big three’ record labels. Since their debut, the group has released six extended plays and eight singles, which include: ‘Latata’, ‘Hann (Alone)’, ‘Senorita’, ‘Uh-Oh’, ‘Lion’, ‘Oh My God’, ‘Dumdi Dumdi’ and ‘Hwaa’.

ALSO READ: Jessi & Lee Mi Joo test positive for COVID-19 after fellow ‘The Sixth Sense 3’ cast member Lee Sang Yeob

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser image? Let us know in the comments below.