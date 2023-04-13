(G)I-DLE to make their comeback in 7 months, joining the May lineup with LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, aespa and more

On April 13th, the agency Cube Entertainment told a South Korean media outlet, “(G)I-DLE is preparing for a comeback in May.” (G)I-DLE, who debuted in 2018, received a lot of attention from the public from their debut song 'Latata' and released numerous hit songs such as 'Hann', 'Dum D Dum D', 'Lion', and 'Hwah'.

Also, in March of last year, the title song 'TOMBOY' of the 1st regular album 'I Never Die' received great love throughout the year. Above all, with 'TOMBOY', they topped various domestic music sites and achieved 'Perfect All Kill (PAK)', showing off their powerful music source power.

Then, the title song 'Nxde' of the 5th mini-album 'I Love' won the love of the public. In particular, (G)I-DLE received a lot of attention not only in Korea but also abroad as they made their first entry into the Billboard 200 chart after their debut with 'Nxde'. On the other hand, We are looking forward to seeing what (G)I-DLE, the hit song maker, will return to this time.

Trendy singer-songwriter LAS and (G)I-DLE's main vocal Miyeon's new song will be unveiled. LAS will release a new digital single 'Spring Song' with (G)I-DLE Miyeon through various online music sites on the 8th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). 'Spring Song' is a song that expresses the itchy feeling of the beginning of love by comparing it to spring. In addition, Miyeon's clear and elegant vocals harmonized with the warm guitar sound to add strength to the song. In particular, LAS and Miyeon's solid vocals and unrivaled musical color harmonize to complete the song more abundantly. 'Spring Song' is expected to captivate listeners' ears at once, doubling the climax of spring sensibility. Previously, LAS released a 1-minute preview of the sound source prior to the release of the sound source, raising the expectations of music fans, as well as opening various contents such as live videos, receiving enthusiastic attention from fans.

