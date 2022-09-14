(G)I-DLE to make their comeback with 5th mini album ‘I LOVE’ on THIS date

Prior to the release of the artwork, (G)I-DLE uploaded a spoiler teaser for this album 'I LOVE', raising the anticipation of fans waiting for their comeback. (G)I-DLE, who has imprinted their presence as a unique group in K-Pop by showing distinct musical colors and limitless concept digestibility for each album, is curious about what concept and music they will present through this album.

On September 14th, (G)I-DLE's official social media handles revealed the artwork of (G)I-DLE 's 5th mini album 'I LOVE'. In the published artwork, the illustration holding the intense red heart cushion in the cover of the magazine is impressive, and it further stimulates curiosity about the album concept.

Last March, (G)I-DLE made a comeback with their 1st full-length album 'I Never Die', and conquered domestic and international charts with the title song 'TOMBOY'. (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I LOVE' will be released on October 17th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). (G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021. (G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play (EP) ‘I Am’. They debuted in Japan under U-Cube with ‘Latata’ on July 31, 2019.

After signing with Republic Records in the United States in 2020, the group released their third EP ‘I Trust’, which made them only the fourth girl group to sell 100,000 copies of an album in its first week. Their 2020 single album ‘Dumdi Dumdi’ became the second best-selling single album by a girl group of all time.

