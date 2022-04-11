(G)I-DLE tops April girl group brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of April! The rankings have been determined by analysing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups, with the use of big data collected during the period of March 10 to April 10.

With a whopping increase of 1029.79 percent in their score from March, girl group (G)I-DLE rises to the top of this month’s rankings. Recording a brand reputation index of 4,664,162 points, (G)I-DLE’s keyword analysis revealed the group’s high-ranking phrases to be ‘TOMBOY’, ‘Billboard’, and ‘I NEVER DIE’. Meanwhile, ‘powerful’, ‘participate’, and ‘cheer on’ were included in their highest-ranking related terms. Further, (G)I-DLE’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 86.02 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK moves down a spot to rank 2 in April, with an 8.18 percent increase in their score from the previous month, and a brand reputation index of 4,492,548 points. Red Velvet follows at rank 3, recording a brand reputation index of 4,124,272 points, following a 72.80 percent increase in their score as compared to the previous month.

Girls’ Generation and TWICE move down one spot each on the rankings, coming in at rank 4 and rank 5 respectively, for the month of April.

Check out the top 10 for this month, below:

(G)I-DLE BLACKPINK Red Velvet Girls’ Generation TWICE WJSN Oh My Girl Apink IVE aespa

