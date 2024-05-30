(G)I-DLE unveils powerful poster announcing WORLD TOUR i-DOL in Seoul kickstarting at KSPO Dome; DEETS

(G)I-DLE is set to embark on their third world tour i-DOL soon. They initially announced the tour and the cities in early May and made fans excited.

To take the excitement ahead, (G)I-DLE has finally dropped the first poster with the members announcing that the WORLD TOUR i-DOL will begin at one of the largest venues in South Korea.

(G)I-DLE reveals dynamic poster for WORLD TOUR i-DOL in Seoul to kickstart at the KSPO Dome

(G)I-DLE has announced more details about their upcoming and highly awaited third world tour titled WORLD TOUR i-DOL kickstarting in Seoul, South Korea. The girl group has unveiled a fierce poster with all five members commanding the stage in powerful poses.

(G)I-DLE’s poster also announced the venue KSPO Dome for their first performance of the tour in Seoul. The girl group will perform for two days in the city beginning on Saturday, August 3 at 6 PM KST, and Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 5 PM KST. The announcement also includes the websites of Melon Tickets for ticket booking for both domestic and global fans.

See (G)I-DLE’s poster for WORLD TOUR i-DOL in Seoul here:

More details about 2024 (G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR i-DOL

(G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR i-DOL will mark the group’s third world tour after last year’s I Am FREE-Ty. The WORLD TOUR i-DOL will begin in Seoul in August and then move on to Hong Kong for two performances on August 24 and 25, followed by Tokyo on August 31 and September 1.

(G)I-DLE will then move on to the US leg of the tour with the first performance in Tacoma, Washington on September 6, Oakland on September 8, and Anaheim on September 10. Then moving to Houston on September 13 and ending the US leg with performances in Rosemont and Belmont Park on September 15 and 18 respectively.

Meanwhile, later (G)I-DLE will return back to Asia for performances in Taipei on October 5 and 6, Bangkok on October 19, and Macau on October 26 and 27. While ending the tour in Australia in Melbourne and Sydney on October 31 and November 2, 2024.

