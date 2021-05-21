(G)I-DLE’ Yuqi releases music video for Bonnie and Clyde and fans cannot get enough

(G)I-DLE's Yuqi has officially released Bonnie and Clyde.

On May 21, Cube Entertainment released the music video of Yuqi's Bonnie & Clyde through (G)I-DLE's official YouTube channel and SNS. In the music video released, Yuqi reveals a sense of maturity while releasing a chic and lofty vibe. She continues to search for escape routes as the modern-day Bonnie who is getting ready to run away with her Clyde. Yuqi is featured as a strong female protagonist who is preparing to flee.

Bonnie & Clyde is a dance pop song with an addictive melody influenced by the trance music style of the 90s. The song is the second track from A Page to get an MV. The first one being the clip for title track Giant that was released on May 14. There is also a video of Giant in Chinese language. The (G)I-DLE member has directly participated in composing and writing lyrics. She has displayed more mature musical competence by using an autobiographical story.

Not only is the song and music video alluring and mysterious, it also has a palpable tension that Yuqi perfectly pulls off. It is a concept that fans were more than happy to see Yuqi take on and Twitter has positively gone crazy over just how good she looks. Fans can't stop making up theories about how Bonnie and Clyde for Yuqi might just be two versions of her own self and we're convinced!

wait, hear me out. what if that blonde yuqi represents her badass side who breaks all the rules and shit?? so therefore in conclusion, bonnie and clyde might just be her and herself #GIDLE #우기 #Bonnie_and_Clyde — rishi | semi-ia (@woogieffe) May 18, 2021

