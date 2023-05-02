(G)I-DLE’s 5th Debut Anniversary: 5 incredible songs that showcase their growth from pop to experimental

(G)I-DLE is a South Korean girl group formed by Cube Entertainment in 2018. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Originally a sextet, Soojin left the lineup on August 14, 2021. (G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, with the single ‘Latata’ from their first extended play (EP) I Am. They debuted in Japan under U-Cube with Latata on July 31, 2019. Since their debut, they have been considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups outside of the ‘big three’ record labels.

Here are the songs that many have loved over the years:-

Latata:

The song has been described as a Moombahton, trap song, featuring reggae rhythm. Soyeon stated that ‘Latata's’ chorus was a word-play on Song Joon-geun's catchphrase, she furthermore explained, that she was impressed with 'Ratata Arata', which was popularized by Song Jun Geun's character 'Gonzalez' from Bongsunga School. After that, while listening to Latin music, the word 'Ratata Arata' came to mind, and that's how Latata was created. The dance song brought a lot of fans to the group right from the beginning.

Uh-Oh:

The song was written by member Soyeon, who co-produced the song with June and MooF (153/Joombas). The song was described as a Boom bap style. Boom bap is a music production style that was prominent in East Coast hip hop music during the 1990s. The music video for ‘Uh Oh’ was to show off the confident side of the six women, as each verse serves up a powerful clapback at naysayers. Drawing on '90s fashion for inspiration, the members of (G)I-DLE assert themselves and their independence in a variety of settings, ranging from auto body shops to the desert to a club, where they end things by chanting declarations of their own perfection and their love for their fans. This song had the fans shocked as they took a new look and dance form.

Lion:

‘Lion’ serves as the album's pre-release single. It was released alongside a music video on October 25, 2019. It peaked at number 5 on the World Digital Song Sales chart, earning (G)I-DLE their fifth top 10 hit, while reaching the top twenty in South Korea. The song was a sleeper hit as it took a long time till new people recognised it. But their dark looks and confident gazes took over the world.

Tomboy:

The song was written by Soyeon, who also composed and arranged the song alongside Pop Time and Jenci. Soyeon, cited the fictional character, Cruella de Vil as the inspiration behind the song. Musically, it is a grimy alternative rock and pop punk song that is influenced by rock music. It is set to reverberating guitar riffs and drum beats with lyrics about "independent and breaking the mold of being a 'perfect girlfriend’.

Advertisement

Nxde:

‘Nxde’ was written, composed, and arranged by Soyeon with additional composition and arrangement handled by PopTime and Kako. Nxde is described as an alternative pop work that samples an aria from Georges Bizet's 1875 opéra comique Carmen, Habanera. It features a jazzy instrumentation with a grand bass line consisting of a shuffle rhythm and sarcastic lyrics on the provocative views on the word 'nude', accompanied by whispering vocalizations by the members.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Boys Planet boy group ZEROBASEONE confirms fandom name; Here’s it’s hidden unique meaning