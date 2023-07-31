(G)I-DLE's Fake Love, LOONA's Cherry Bomb, more; Pick your favorite K-pop boy group cover by female idols

(G)I-DLE's Fake Love, LOONA's Cherry Bomb, LE SSERAFIM's Love Shot, and more K-pop boy covers done by female idols took over the internet as the ladies killed the performances.

K-pop boy group covers by female idols

In 2018, (G)I-DLE performed their version of Fake Love originally sung by BTS at the M Countdown in Taipei. LOONA performed NCT 127 popular hit Cherry Bomb at KCON:TACT 2020 with the same energy as the original one. HYBE LABELS' girl group LE SSERAFIM performed the cover of Love Shot by EXO at the KCON 2022 festival in Japan. STAYC performed Stray Kids' Back Door which is the opposite of the concepts they did in 2020. IZ*ONE gave a powerful performance of Wanna One's Energetic at the MAMA 2018. NMIXX performed their senior boy group Stray Kids' Thunderous at the KCON 2022 festival. Pick your favorite K-pop boy group song cover by female girl group idols.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Uncanny Counter 2’s Jo Byung Kyu cast as lead in tvN’s upcoming historical romance drama? Find out