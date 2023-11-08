(G)I-DLE's former member Soojin enchants in captivating solo debut MV for AGASSY: Watch

(G)I-DLE's former member Soojin finally made her solo debut two years after departing from the group. It was reported that she had signed a contract with BRD Communications earlier this October. On November 8, the idol finally dropped her first debut EP AGASSY. Here is a breakdown of a title track.

Soojin charms in debut music video for AGASSY with elegance

On November 8, former (G)I-DLE member Soojin unveiled her first EP AGASSY with the music video of the title track. The song AGASSY is easy on the ears and is accompanied by a bewitching dance with intricacies. Soojin dazzles in the video with her good looks, outfits and expressions. The art direction and the lighting perfectly wrapped up the video with a bow. The background varies from a room lit with tungsten lights to flower beds. The video is a brilliant mix of various kinds of visuals.

Flowers are a constant motif throughout the video which compliments the title of the song which is AGASSY. The term is used to address young unmarried women who are not related by kinship. Soojin is youthful and exudes grace and smoothness. The costumes which are both traditional and modern, also match well with the background and in many frames there are themes of red. Some of the scenes are also reminiscent of old Hong Kong movies' aesthetics. The video cuts back and forth between the contemporary world and the past.

More about Soojin

Soojin is the ex-member of the group (G)I-DLE. She made her debut with the group in 2018 with the album I Am and the title track Latata which became a hit. In 2021, Soojin had to halt her activities following allegations of classroom bullying in the past. Following the incident, she withdrew from the group and later terminated her contract with CUBE Entertainment.

On October 16, BRD Communications confirmed that Soojin had signed under their label and she finally made her solo debut on November 8 with AGASSY.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook achieves historic feat on Billboard's Artist 100; becomes FIRST Korean soloist to spend 12 weeks