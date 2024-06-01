(G)I-DLE member and leader, Jeon Soyeon, has been announced to take a break from activities due to her poor health condition. However, she will be the only one who will be sitting out of group schedules and will return until she has fully recovered.

(G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon will be going on a hiatus indefinitely

On June 1, 2024, CUBE Entertainment announced that Jeon Soyeon from the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE will be taking a temporary hiatus because of worsening health conditions. After she visited the hospital, the medical professionals advised her to take ample rest and maintain stability until she fully recovered.

The company has also stated that although the artist wished to take part in upcoming activities, her deteriorating health prevents her from doing so. One event she will be missing is YIZHIYU, a fan call where K-pop members connect with their fans.

Moreover, (G)I-DLE will also be holding an offline fan signing event and a special fan event scheduled for June 1, 2024, from where Jeon Soyeon will be stepping out. The elaborate statement also states that the artist will not just be missing these particular events but all the upcoming schedules until she is fully recovered. The company asks for the fans' consideration and understanding during the artist's difficult time.

More about the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. The group consists of five members: Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Initially, the group consisted of six members, but after member Soojin left the group, they continued as a five-member group.

Moreover, they released their second studio album, titled 2, on January 29, 2024, along with the music video for the title track, Super Lady. It also consisted of the pre-release single, Wife.

Additionally, the K-pop group was also featured in Jennifer Lopez’s song This Time Around, which was released on March 15, 2024. (G)I-DLE has also announced that they will be holding their third world tour in 2024. The group has been making a mark in not just the South Korean music industry but also globally. More activities from the group will be announced in the coming days.