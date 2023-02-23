(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and British artist Anne Marie confirm collab single Expectations with track cover image

Anne-Marie and Minnie will release the collaboration song 'Expectations' on March 9th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). The released album cover image is impressive with its hip colors and kitschy design. From the image, it seems to show the lovely atmosphere of Anne-Marie and Minnie, so it draws attention. It is known that this collaboration was concluded through Warner Music Korea, with the global community showing great interest in the combination of two female vocalists who love Korea and that Korea loves. The two will not stop at the one-time release of music, but will also release various promotional contents sequentially.

Minnie and Anne-Marie:

Anne-Marie and Minnie have one thing in common: they are owners of unforgettable tones and trendy singing skills, and they are artists who captivated listeners around the world. Anne-Marie maintained the longest record in the top 10 among pop songs on domestic music charts with '2002' and is loved so much in Korea that she is called 'Ahn Mal-hee' by Korean fans, and Minnie is the main vocalist of (G)I-DLE. As an artist who is contributing to the globalization of K-pop, attention is focused on the collaboration between the two. Warner Music Korea started collaborating with Crush and Pink Sweat$ in 2019, followed by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa and pop star Dua Lipa, Changmo and British rappers Stormzy, Jessi & SINMI and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran as well as Chungha and Danish superstar Christopher.

(G)I-DLE received the 'Record Production of the Year Award' at the Circle Chart Music Awards ceremony held in Seoul on February 18th. Last year, (G)I-DLE drew attention with self-produced albums such as the first regular album 'I Never Die' with the title song 'Tomboy' and the 5th mini album 'I Love' with the title song 'Nxde'. According to the Hope Bridge National Disaster Relief Association on the 17th, (G)I-DLE's Minnie donated 20 million won to help neighbors affected by earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Previously, on the 14th, Soyeon of the same group also entrusted 20 million won to Hope Bridge.

