(G)I-DLE’s Minnie and Yuqi to collaborate with IVE's Leeseo and Liz for 2023 Music Bank Global Festival

Minnie and Yuqi from (G)I-DLE will unite with IVE's Leeseo and Liz for an anticipated performance at the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival. A teaser released by KBS2 hints at their exciting collaboration.

Breaking away from its traditional KBS Song Festival, KBS2 introduces the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival, a year-end extravaganza spanning Japan and Korea. This unique event features pre-recorded segments in Saitama, Japan, held on December 9, and a simultaneous airing of Korean and Japanese shows on December 15, amalgamating into one grand special.

On December 12, KBS2 tantalized fans with a sneak peek, unveiling a highly anticipated collaboration. (G) I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi, alongside IVE's Liz and Leeseo, form a special unit set to captivate audiences with their performance.

The festival promises a convergence of musical talents and cultural vibrancy, showcasing diverse acts and collaborations that transcend borders. As anticipation builds for this unprecedented event, fans eagerly await the combined spectacle on December 15 at 8:30 p.m. KST, where the Korean and Japanese segments will seamlessly unite, offering a dynamic celebration of music and artistry.

The shift to a global festival format signifies KBS2's endeavor to create a more expansive and inclusive showcase, highlighting the international appeal of Korean music. With performances from esteemed artists and special collaborative units like Minnie, Yuqi, Liz, and Leeseo, the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival promises to be a thrilling and unmissable year-end spectacle for music enthusiasts worldwide.

(G)I-DLE and IVE's latest engagements

Recently, IVE secured third place on December's Girl Group Brand Value Ranking with a brand value index of 4,547,363, experiencing a 1.82% decline from their prior standing.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE stood in the 7th position, making headlines for their possible comeback after eight months in January 2024. They also clinched the Favorite Global Performer Award (Female) at the prestigious 2023 MAMA Awards earlier and treated fans to a mesmerizing rendition of its hit song Queencard on the iconic Tokyo Dome stage.

