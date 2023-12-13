(G)I-DLE’s Minnie leaves mid-performance on Jingle Ball Tour; agency updates on singer’s health

Earlier, it was revealed that (G)I-DLE, NCT DREAM, and P1Harmony are set to participate in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball U.S. Concert Tour. (G)I-DLE took the stage at six locations, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

Minnie’s departure from the tour due to health issues

Minnie departed the stage early on their final visit to Philadelphia on December 12 (local time) owing to her health. Cube Entertainment made the following formal announcement on Weverse on December 13.

We'd like to make an official announcement regarding Minnie's health and participation in scheduled activities.

On December 12, Minnie departed the stage owing to unexpected issues [with her health] during the performance of Jingle Ball 2023 in Philadelphia.

Minnie demonstrated remarkable resolve to remain with fans who had waited for the concert until the conclusion, but we took swift measures to stabilize her for the benefit of our artist's health.

Minnie is stabilizing under the supervision of medical staff, despite the artist's condition.

We appreciate your patience, and we will do all possible to restore the artist's health and condition.

More about Minnie and (G)I-DLE's performance at MAMA 2023

Nicha Yontararak, also known as Minnie, is a Thai singer, songwriter, composer, and record producer who is a member of Cube Entertainment's South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE, which debuted on May 2, 2018. Minnie made her acting debut in the Netflix series So Not Worth It in September 2021.

(G)I-DLE, the highly acclaimed force in the K-pop scene, achieved another milestone by winning the Favorite Global Performer Award (Female) at the prestigious 2023 MAMA Awards. The group's exceptional performance during the event showcased their dynamic stage presence and musical prowess.

Significantly, (G)I-DLE treated fans to a flawless rendition of their hit song Queencard on the iconic Tokyo Dome stage. The energetic performance not only showcased the members' outstanding vocal and dance abilities but also emphasized their global appeal. The victory in the Favorite Global Performer Award (Female) category reflects the group's significant international impact and resonates strongly with their dedicated fanbase.

