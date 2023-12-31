(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon reacts to criticism over stage performance at 2023 MBC Drama Awards; issues apology to fans
Miyeon’s stage performance at the 2023 MBC Drama Awards has drawn the attention of K-netizens. Read on to find out why the singer apologized to fans!
(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon performed at the 2023 MBC Drama Awards on 30th December 2023. She sang the original soundtrack, Painted On The Moonlight, for MBC’s trending K-Drama, My Dearest. However, her song garnered negative reactions from fans. The singer received hateful comments on online communities such as theqoo, where some fans pointed out that the singer was ‘out of pitch,’ and ‘sounded nervous.’
Miyeon’s stage performance video was taken from NAVER TV and YouTube for a short period and people started wondering whether it was due to a technical error or because of the comments made by K-netizens, questioning the singer’s vocal abilities.
Following this incident, Miyeon was quick to react to the criticism that she received on her performance.
(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon issues apology for singing out of pitch at 2023 MBC Drama Awards
(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon posted an apology on her Instagram story while addressing the viewers of 2023 MBC Drama Awards. She wrote:
“I was honored and excited to perform a song that I love so much at the grand stage. I analyzed my performance and felt that many viewers must have been disappointed with it. I was so nervous, and out of pitch that I made this big mistake. I’m sorry for disappointing my fans. I’ll strive to work harder in the future.Thanks for watching”
Fans came in support of Miyeon after apology
After Miyeon’s apology, many K-pop fans came forward to defend the singer and posted supportive comments to cheer her up. Fans complimented her vocal skills and consoled the singer by commenting that such a stage performance can be nerve-wracking. Moreover, Miyeon’s performance videos have now been restored on various platforms.
Watch Miyeon’s stage performance at 2023 MBC Drama Awards:
On the work front, Miyeon debuted with (G)I-DLE in 2018 with their mini album titled I Am and title song, Latata. She is best known for singing K-drama OSTs such as We Already Fell In Love for the romance drama named Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and the single, My Destiny, for the fantasy series, Tale of the Nine Tailed.
