(G)I-DLE's much-awaited English-language special EP HEAT release delayed; New date inside

On August 18th KST, CUBE Entertainment and 88rising announced that they have decided to postpone the release of (G)I-DLE’s upcoming Special EP HEAT. The EP was initially scheduled for release on September 8th but has now been delayed.

CUBE Entertainment and 88rising on the delay of (G)I-DLE’s English language EP HEAT

According to the announcement that was made, the delay was caused to ensure quality. Both companies announced that they were adding final touches to the EP to ensure the highest quality for the fans of (G)I-DLE, aiming to provide them with the best listening experience. The new release date has been rescheduled to October 5th at 5 PM PST / October 6th at 9 AM KST. They also mentioned in the notice that they are aware of the fans' anticipation and waiting for the release, and they asked for their understanding and continued support for (G)I-DLE.

Diving Deeper into (G)I-DLE's Highly Anticipated English-Language Special EP HEAT

(G)I-DLE released I DO, their first single from HEAT. The single was released on Friday, July 14th at 9 am KST. I DO is the girl group’s first release in partnership with 88rising, an American record label home to artists such as NIKI and Joji. This release comes shortly after a new partnership between the Asian-focused music company and the girl group’s label, CUBE Entertainment.

The single gave fans a sneak peek of the upcoming special EP titled Heat. It's a pop song with catchy music. The lyrics talk about lost love and the feelings of hurt that come with it. The song's charm lies in the sweet, emotional, and easy-to-sing-along vocal performance by the members.

In the music video, it starts with a TV announcement about a comet heading towards Earth. The (G)I-DLE members take on the roles of extraterrestrials who crash-land on our planet. Each time one of them sneezes, a new group member is revealed.

One of the extraterrestrials meets a kind stranger, and they soon fall in love. But their happiness is short-lived as they are chased by mysterious men in hazmat suits. The chase leads them to a deserted warehouse where they make their last stand. To save her love, the extraterrestrial uses her magical powers and sacrifices herself.

The CEO of CUBE Entertainment, Ahn Woo Hyun, stated HEAT’s meaning is to bring the spirit of endless summer and being confident in yourself wherever you go. He is hoping that with the release of HEAT, they will be able to bring the message and mission of (G)I-DLE to the whole world. The song I DO also has a Thai version released by 88rising namely I DO: A Love Story in Bangkok starring Thai actors Tu Tontawan Tantivejakul and Dew Jirawat Sutivanisak.

HEAT will be (G)I-DLE’s first ever full length English album. The special EP will contain five pop numbers. The group has previously released Tomboy, Nxde, and Queencard, three viral hits in a row and now the EP HEAT will be added to the list.

