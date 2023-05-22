(G)I-DLE’s newest mini-album I Feel crosses 1.16 million album sales on Hanteo Chart

As per the agency Cube Entertainment on May 22nd, the sales of (G)I-DLE's sixth mini-album 'I Feel', delivered on May 15, surpassed 1,163,300 copies as of the earlier day. The number corresponds to the fourth position in the Initial Chodong record for aespa's third mini album, MY WORLD which sold 1.69 million copies, BLACKPINK's second regular album, BORN PINK, which sold 1.54 million copies, and LE SSERAFIM's first regular album, UNFORGIVEN, which sold 1.25 million copies. In addition to these groups, among girl groups, IVE has sold more than one million copies in the first week.

(G)I-DLE’s achievement:

Just after its release, 'I Feel' additionally accomplished good outcomes on music charts.1 in 18 locales including Singapore, Turkey, Mexico, Thailand and Hong Kong in the iTunes Top Collection class. The title song, Queencard, saw its music video and performance video rise to No. 1 and No. 2 on YouTube's quickest developing recordings just after their delivery. Additionally, the 'Queencard' music video surpassed 67 million views as of the day. Prior to the album's official release, the b-side song 'Allergy,' which was pre-released, reached No. 2 on the 'Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter' chart of the US Billboard.

I Feel:

This album showed sales of 680,000 copies, more than the initial Chodong record of 678,600 copies for the previous work, "I love," from the first day of release. At the time of their debut in 2018, (G)I-DLE had only sold 30,000 copies, but since then, they have sold 40,000, 110,000, 170,000, 670,000, and so on. selling more than one million copies within five years of their debut and gaining popularity. The sixth mini album, "I Feel," has six songs, including the title track, 'Queencard,' and the message "I will love myself as I am, whatever I feel." Leader Soyeon claimed that she was influenced by the movie 'I Feel Pretty' and that she had previously produced a lot of music through lessons, but this time she tried to add a lot of fun points. Like a parody film, it's light and enjoyable to watch and skip, yet when it's finished, there's a waiting message.

ALSO READ: aespa becomes fastest K-Pop girl group to do THIS as latest album MY WORLD crosses 2 million album sales

Advertisement