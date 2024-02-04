(G)I-DLE's Shuhua temporarily withdraws from comeback promotions owing to physical illness

(G)I-DLE member Shuhua faces a temporary hiatus from activities, citing health concerns since February 2. The news unfolds amidst the group's recent comeback with 2, released on January 29, adding a layer of concern to their latest promotions.

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua to sit out of promotions due to health issues

(G)I-DLE member Shuhua has temporarily halted her activities due to health concerns, as announced by Cube Entertainment on February 3. The agency stated that Shuhua had been feeling unwell since February 2 and decided to take a break to focus on recovery.

As a consequence, Shuhua was absent from the live broadcast of MBC’s Music Core on February 3, as well as fan signing and video call events scheduled for the same day. This followed her absence from similar events on February 2, attributed to "physical illness."

Cube Entertainment expressed gratitude for fans' understanding and reassured them that they would prioritize Shuhua's health and recovery. The agency pledged to support her in returning to activities in good health.

(G)I-DLE made a comeback with 2 on January 29

(G)I-DLE's Minnie and Yuqi recently made a triumphant return, gracing the stage of Mnet's M Countdown after a brief health hiatus announced on January 26. Both members, who sought medical attention for a high fever and sudden health deterioration, showcased resilience and vitality in their performance.

The K-pop sensation recently dropped the music video for Super Lady on January 29, capturing attention and applause. The empowering anthem celebrates the strength and allure of women, resonating deeply with fans globally. (G)I-DLE, known for pushing boundaries, solidifies their unique identity through fearless exploration of artistic expression.

Having set the industry ablaze with their previous title track, Queencard, (G)I-DLE remains at the forefront of K-pop trends. The pre-released track, Wife, stirred excitement with its bold themes and provocative lyrics, showcasing the group's artistic prowess.

(G)I-DLE's commitment to daring concepts and active involvement in their music's creative direction cements them as industry trailblazers. Super Lady serves as another testament to their ability to captivate global audiences, reaffirming their position as leaders in the dynamic K-pop landscape. Fans can anticipate more boundary-pushing music and performances as (G)I-DLE continues to leave an indelible mark on the music scene.

