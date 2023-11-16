(G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter and IVE's Liz show off unique styles in charismatic NOBODY MV: Watch

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter, and IVE's Liz collaborated on the track NOBODY to advocate the vision of the 2030 Busan World Expo. The three mega stars of the K-pop world united to create the track which dropped on November 16. The fantastic music video combines the power of the three idols and makes for an amazing experience.

Soyeon, Winter, and Liz show off their style in NOBODY MV

NOBODY by (G)I-DLE's Soyeon, aespa's Winter, and IVE's Liz finally released on November 16 and met all of the fans' expectations. The track was highly anticipated as the three members from the leading K-pop groups got together to sing a track together. The music video is a banger as the three incredible artists collaborated on this project and brought their best features; Soyeon with her powerful rap, Liz with her vocals, and Winter with their charisma. The song has a retro vibe with enchanting trumpet sounds.

The music video for NOBODY is a treat to watch with shimmer and glitter all over. With hints of golden, silver, and crystal, the video of the track shines. All three idols look fabulous in their dresses and viewers can't look away. Winter even sported a lip ring. Some fans even called this project a perfection in the comments section. The choreography of the song is simple yet enchanting and anyone can easily follow the steps and dance along.

(G)-IDLE, aespa, and IVE's recent activities

In October, (G)-IDLE made a comeback with their first all-English album HEAT with the title track I WANT THAT. This release was a success for the group as the album entered Billboard 200.

On November 10, aespa made a fierce comeback with Drama for their latest album MY WORLD. The comeback was quick to grab the fans' attention for its amazing visuals and spooky feel.

IVE made a comeback on October 13 with their album I'VE MINE along with the music video for the title track Baddie. With this album, the girl group also managed to set a new sales record for themselves.

