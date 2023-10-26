(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon: Agency denies drug investigation rumors, plans serious action against false accusers

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

(G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon was also roped into the rumors surrounding drug usage and ongoing investigations. Earlier on October 25, BIGBANG's G-Dragon and on October 23 Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun were booked for drug abuse cases. Celebrities' names started circulating around illegal narcotic consumption and investigations. Jeon Syeon's name also came up following the issue. Her agency made a statement rubbishing such rumors.

(G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon's agency denies rumors of drug abuse

(G)I-DLE's Jeon Soyeon was amongst the celebrities whose names were circulating regarding illegal narcotic usage and investigation. Singer and songwriter Park Sun Joo was also mentioned in the case. Their agency Cube Entertainment stated that the drug rumors are groundless and that they will be taking strong actions against the spreading of misinformation and rumors.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun's cases

On October 23, Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun was booked for a drug abuse case. His agency confirmed that while investigations are still going on, they will be cooperating with the agencies.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon was also reported to be facing illegal narcotic usage charges on October 25. His former agency YG Entertainment stated that they cannot make an official comment on the topic as he is not an artist under his label. The rapper was also previously booked for marijuana usage in 2011 in Japan. His case was suspended as he was a first-time offender and consumption levels were not high. Though both cases were revealed simultaneously, police have confirmed that they are not related. G-Dragon's and Lee Sun Kyun's cases are being investigated separately.

On October 26, LE SSERAFIM's Lee Chaewon also got involved with the rumors. Her agency also commented that it is false information and that she is currently recovering from flu.

The police have also stated that rumors surrounding the female celebrities are false.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

