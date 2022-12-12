(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon bags mention in popular British magazine's Top 100 list as the only Korean artist

(G)I-DLE member Soyeon was the only Korean artist to be nominated for this year's list in the British magazine 'Dazed 100', Cube Entertainment announced on December 11th. Dazed commented on Soyeon, "Kicking down the long-held door for a generation of K-pop female idols yet to come."

'Dazed 100' is a campaign in which 100 next-generation figures are selected from various occupational groups that will create youth culture, and among them, the public directly selects and votes for the person who will lead the future to select the best one. This year's winner will be determined through online voting that runs until midnight on May 21, and anyone can participate.

Soyeon is an idol producer who takes the lead in producing (G)I-DLE's albums, and has left a strong impression every time with colorful concept albums and performances. (G)I-DLE released their 5th mini album 'I love' in October and not only won 11 crowns on music shows, but also topped the iTunes Top Album category in 40 regions around the world. , Recorded a growth rate of about 284%, exceeding 678,000 copies in Initial Chodong sales.

About I Love:

The album 'I Love' entered the US Billboard 200 at No. 71, and the title song 'Nxde' (Nude) entered the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart at No. 13, the Billboard Global 200 at No. 50, and the Billboard Global (excluding the US) chart at No. 198. Currently, it has risen 164 places to 34th, showing off its hot global popularity.

About Nxde:

The music video for 'Nxde' surpassed 24 million views within a day after it was released, proving its hot popularity by keeping the No. 1 spot in domestic popular videos every day. In addition, the number of views on YouTube exceeded 100 million views in 15 hours on November 17th, setting a record for 'the shortest period among 4th generation girl groups', and holding the 8th 100 million view music video, recording 'the most among 4th generation girl groups' has built.

