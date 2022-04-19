(G)I-DLE's Soyeon joins OST line-up for Jin Ki Joo, Park Hae Jin starrer ‘Showtime Begins!’

(G)I-DLE's Soyeon will be releasing an original soundtrack for the upcoming MBC series ‘Showtime Begins!’ On April 19, at 8:30 am IST, Music Ground (the OST production company) shared a teaser clip via their Twitter account, announcing the news.

Soyeon’s OST is titled ‘FREAK SHOW’, and will be released on April 20 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The (G)I-DLE leader’s unique girl crush vocals are expected to awaken the excitement of ‘Showtime Begins!’ viewers.

Check out the announcement, below:

‘Showtime Begins!’ is MBC’s upcoming weekend series, which stars Jin Ki Joo and Park Hae Jin in the lead roles. Park Hae Jin will be seen as a popular magician, Cha Cha Woong, who performs live on stage and on television. He dazzles audiences with his tricks, with the help of his secret helpers, who are actually ghosts. Cha Cha Woong treats the ghosts as his helpers, and they, in turn, treat the magician as their boss. Actress Jin Ki Joo plays an enthusiastic female police officer, who joins forces with Cha Cha Woong and his team of ghosts to solve cases.

Meanwhile, Soyeon has been busy with (G)I-DLE’s latest album ‘I NEVER DIE’, which dropped on March 14, along with its title track ‘TOMBOY’. Ever since (G)I-DLE’s 2018 debut, Soyeon has written (or co-written) and co-produced a majority of the girl group’s title songs.

‘Showtime Begins!’ will air its first episode on April 24 at 8.40 pm KST (5.10 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Im Soo Hyang shocks Shin Dong Wook in ‘Jane The Virgin’ remake teaser