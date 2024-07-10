Soyeon, the leader and member of the K-pop group (G)I-DLE has made a surprising revelation that left everyone in shock. While talking about her income, she revealed the amount that she once made within a month and left Lee Young Ji’s mouth wide open. However, she also had her fair share of hardships that made her success even sweeter.

Soyeon shocks everyone with the amount she earned once in a month

On July 10, 2024, Pixid uploaded another video from the Soyeon series, and Lee Yong Ji was the guest who arrived to promote her newest single Small Girl. During their conversation, they were talking about many aspects of their careers. However, Lee Young Ji asked Soyeon a question regarding her income and how much she makes. Soyeon was confused about how to answer the question as artists rarely have a stable income and it fluctuates monthly.

As they both had highs and lows with their income she revealed the highest she earned in one month was 1 billion KRW. The revelation left Younji shocked but Soyeon explained that it was not the same amount every month and once she even had to manage with just $100 a month. Nevertheless, the fans were extremely surprised by the artist’s revelation which led to an online discussion.

More about Soyeon and (G)I-DLE

Soyeon is a rapper and record producer who debuted as a K-pop idol with (G)I-DLE and produced many title tracks for the group. However, she initially gained attention for her appearances in Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar. She made her debut as a solo artist with the EP Windy, along with the title track Beam Beam, in 2021.

The girl group (G)I-DLE was formed by CUBE Entertainment, and they made their debut in 2018 with their first EP, I Am, along with the title track Latata. Apart from Soyeon, the group consists of four members: Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. They recently made their comeback with a mini-album I SWAY with the title track Klaxon in 2024.

