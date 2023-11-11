(G)I-DLE's Yuqi joins JVKE to feature on Alan Walker's new song Fire out on December 7

Yuqi of (G)I-DLE will be collaborating on one of Alan Walker's tracks. The song titled Fire is set to be out on December 7. It also featured another artist called JVKE who is an American singer-songwriter. Alan Walker recently announced a one-of-a-kind project called WalkerWorld. The Norwegian artist hails it as his most meaningful and evolving project to date.

Fire by Alan Walker featuring Yuqi (from (G)I-DLE) and JVKE

Alan Walker's new project called WalkerWorld will be released in different segments. The first segment has 10 songs, five are new ones. This album will be unlike anything with constantly changing its form and shape.

Alan Walker plans to update the tracklist each month with new songs. It will begin on December 7 when Fire will be released. Yuqi and JVKE are added as collaborators on the new track.

He also released a new trailer on his YouTube channel introducing the concept of WalkerWorld. As a soloist, Yuqi released her debut single album called A Page in May 2021. It consists of two tracks - Giant, Bonnie and Clyde. She has also appeared on Choi Ye Na's track called Hate Rodrigo.

Yuqi holds the position of a vocalist, dancer, and rapper in (G)I-DLE. She has sung various original soundtracks for shows like Love to Hate You, Street Woman Fighter 2, and more. Yuqi has also been credited as a fellow composer and lyricist on various (G)I-DLE's songs like I'm the Trend, Reset, and more.

(G)I-DLE's recent activities

(G)I-DLE is a five-member K-pop girl group consisting of Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi, and Shuhua. The group is under CUBE Entertainment. They recently embarked on the I am Free-ty world tour which started from Seoul in June 2023 and finished in October 2023.

(G)I-DLE released a new album called Heat in collaboration with 88rising. The title track is called I Want That. Heat is (G)I-DLE's first all-English album released globally and has been well received by the fans. Soyeon from the group will be participating in a collaborative single called NOBODY alongside aespa's Winter and IVE's Liz. NOBODY will be released on November 16.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NOBODY: aespa's Winter join forces with (G)I-DLE's Soyeon and IVE's Liz for upcoming collaborative single