(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi rushed to hospital after facing health issues; To be absent from upcoming schedule

CUBE Entertainment has released a statement addressing the same and will inform the fans of her health in the coming future.

(G)I-DLE member Yuqi faced a deterioration in her health on November 20 which caused her to visit the hospital urgently. After being examined by the doctor, she is now resting and will be absent from the girl group’s upcoming schedule including a fan video call event scheduled for later in the day.

Official notice

“Hello.

This is CUBE Entertainment.

Today morning (November 20), (G)I-DLE member Yuqi was rushed to the hospital due bad health condition. She received medical treatment from a doctor and is currently resting.

As a result, Yuqi will be absent from today’s scheduled Star River video call event.

Once member Yuqi’s future schedule is decided, we will inform you separately through the album sales office, so we ask for a generous understanding of Neverland [(G)I-DLE’s fandom].

We sincerely apologize for the sudden news which has caused concern to our fans, and we will continue to do our best for the health and safety of our artists.

Thank you.”

(G)I-DLE

The girl group first debuted on May 2, 2018, with a mini-album ‘I Am’ and has recorded some fabulous hits like ‘Latata’, ‘Dumdi Dumdi’, ‘Senorita’ and more. Earlier in the year, (G)I-DLE’s ‘Tomboy’ off of their first studio album, I Never Die, became a sensational hit domestically and grabbed high spots on music charts globally. Their latest release is their fifth mini-album I Love with the lead track ‘Nxde’.