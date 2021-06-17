GIDLE leader Jeon Soyeon is the second in line for solo debut; Releases a cute & vibrant teaser

Check out the details about Jeon Soyeon's 1st solo mini album here.

The girl group (G)I-DLE debuted in 2018 and went on to create hits such as 'Latata', 'Hwaa' and 'Senorita', among others. The group was termed "monster rookies" in their debut year and even hailed for being successful. They are one of the few top K-Pop girl groups that are not under the Big 3 (SM, YG, JYP Entertainment) agencies.

On June 16 IST, (G)I-DLE uploaded Soyeon's solo debut announcement on their social media channels. Soyeon's 1st Mini Album is titled 'Windy' and was posted with a cute character teaser. The artwork has the character wearing a chef hat and has heart-like ears with a rather surprised or upset expression. What catches the most is the hamburger flag on the side and 'Grand Open' written alongside the debut date, July 5, 6 PM KST. The contrast with yellow and green makes it stand out from other kinds of teasers. In addition to that, the top and bottom green checkered boxes remind one of a race track.

Take a look at Soyeon's 'Windy' teaser below:

Soyeon found fame even before debuting in (G)I-DLE. She participated in 'Produce 101' and 'Unpretty Rapstar' in 2017. After that, she went on to become the leader and main rapper of the girl group. She's also a songwriter and a record producer, having credits for the same for the majority of the group's songs. She is also the second member from a group of six members to make her solo debut. First member is Yuqi, who surprised everyone with her single album 'A Page' that has bangers such as 'Giant' and English track 'Bonnie & Clyde'.

How excited are you for leader Soyeon's first mini album? Tell us in the comments below.

