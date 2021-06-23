GIDLE’s Minnie to self quarantine in Thailand as a local staff tests positive for COVID

Read on what Cube Entertainment had to say about Minnie's self-isolation here.

(G)I-DLE’s Minnie has been stealing hearts with her acting in Netflix’s latest Korean sitcom ‘So Not Worth It’. She plays the character of Minnie, who comes to Korea from Thailand, which is the same as the real Minnie. On June 23, the singer’s agency, Cube Entertainment, released a statement informing fans that Minnie would be self-isolating as per Thailand governments rules, as one of the local staff has tested positive for COVID 19.

The Thai staff tested positive on June 20. Soon after, Minnie visited the hospital and took the PCR test on June 22. The results of the singer’s test came back negative today, on June 23. However, as the staff was still working with Minnie, as per the Thailand government’s quarantine guidelines, the singer will have to self-isolate for the time being. The agency didn’t state the duration of self-quarantine.

Read Cube Entertainment’s official statement regarding Minnie below:

Good morning.

This is Cube Entertainment.

One of Minnie's local staff in Thailand was diagnosed with Corona on the 20th.

Therefore, we inform you that Minnie visited the hospital on the morning of the 22nd and performed a Corona 19 gene amplification (PCR) test and today (23rd) received a negative result.

The test result is 'negative', but according to local quarantine guidelines in Thailand, Minnie will stay at home for the time being and self-quarantine.

We apologize once again for causing concern to many people.

We will do our best for the health and safety of our artists by complying with the quarantine guidelines of the Thai government.

Meanwhile, Minnie’s role in ‘So Not Worth It’ is gaining a lot of attention as even though it is her debut drama, her role is quirky and fun. Fans recently went berserk over a scene in the drama where Minnie and GOT7 Youngjae’s character Sam kiss on screen. It is the first time for fans to see two K-Pop idols kiss on screen and naturally, made everyone excited!

In other news, (G)I-DLE’s leader Soyeon’s solo debut album ‘Windy’ is all set to release on July 5.

