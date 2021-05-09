GIDLE Yuqi’s solo tracklist revealed, Kim Ji Seok cameo in Doom At Your service & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 9. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While BTS’ Butter concept clip and group photo reigned supreme today, there are other news that you might have missed out on. But, don’t worry. Our bite-sized Daily Highlight segment is here to keep you up-to-date with key news that happened in the day! Take a look at the stories below:

Track list revealed for (G)I-DLE Yuqi’s first solo album

(G)I-DLE Yuqi’s first solo venture is about to launch on May 13 at 6 PM KST. The digital single ‘A Page’, was announced last week and the track list was released today. The album consists of two title tracks, of which ‘Giant’, is co-composed by Yuqi herself. The other song in the album is titled ‘Bonnie & Clyde’. With other members showcasing their wider skill set by going solo and participating in K-Dramas, this will be an exciting opportunity for Yuqi.

New teaser released for Oh My Girl’s upcoming album ‘Dear OhMyGirl’

The group’s 8th mini album drops tomorrow, and another new teaser clip has been dropped to hype up the fans. The teaser highlights the comeback track ‘Dun Dun Dance’, and is a collage of gifs featuring all the members in the single frame. With the idols looking gorgeous, especially along with a beautiful background, the teaser is as colourful, as it is inviting.

Brave Girls bag the first spot on this week’s episode of Inkigayo

Latest episode of Inkigayo saw intense performances by the Idols. AIVAN put on a performance of ‘AI’, CLASSMATE returned with ‘Our Moment’, while Highlight made a comeback with ‘Not The End’. Brave Girls won the first rank on this week’s Inkigayo, with their hit track Rollin’. Other artists like Norazo, BIBI, BAE173, STAYC, 3YE, AB6IX, NTX, ENHYPEN, ONF, ITZY, Jawsoul, P1Harmony, and HOT ISSUE also gave passionate performances.

Kim Ji Seok set to make a special cameo for ‘Doom at Your Service’

tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Doom at Your Service’ will feature an exciting appearance by Kim Ji Seok. He will be playing the role of lead character Tak Dong Kyung’s (Park Bo Young) ex-boyfriend. While additional details about him haven’t been revealed, the drama will launch from May 10 on tvN. The drama is about Tak Dong Kyung, whose ordinary life turns upside down when she naively signs a hundred day contract with supernatural being Myul Mang (Seo In Guk).

For more updates, stay tuned with Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Credits :NEWSIS

Share your comment ×