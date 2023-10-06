Girl Day's Sojin and Lee Dong Hwa confirm November wedding with heartfelt letter

Sojin is a well-known actress and idol and was a member of the girl group Girl's Day. Actor Lee Dong Hwa is famous for his work in projects like She Would Never Know and Eve’s Love. It was reported on October 6 that the two will be getting married this November and Sojin confirmed the news personally by penning down a letter on her Instagram.

Girl's Day member Sojin confirms wedding in November

After the reports of Sojin and Lee Dong Hwa’s wedding started circulating, the Girl's Day member took to her personal social media account and posted a letter informing about her marriage. She began by saying that it is a very personal and very happy moment that she is sharing with everyone. She continues and adds that it is true that she has promised to spend the rest of her life with the person she loves the most. She is to be a bride and is getting married to Lee Dong Hwa. Sojin then expresses her love and said that her fiancee has filled the empty space in her heart and given her a place to rest in her busy life. She has come to realize that she is a precious person in this world and she thanked him for that. The actress went ahead and mentioned that she would utilise her time with him wisely, preciously and faithfully. She concluded and said that she’ll try her best with her acting career and thanked all the fans for their support.

Sojin and Lee Dong Hwa’s agencies make their statements

Sojin’s agency Noon Company and Lee Dong Ha’s agency 51K jointly stated that the celebrities would be tying the knot and becoming each other’s special someone.

Soojin’s agency added, that the two will be wed after their fulfilling long-term relationship. The wedding would be a private one which will be attended by families, friends and relatives. They asked for fans to support the happy couple and concluded their statement by denoting that Sojin will continue her hard work.

