Girl group aespa to make its comeback on THIS day next month

SM Entertainment made an official statement on April 14 and revealed that girl group aespa is all set to make its highly-anticipated comeback. The group will be returning to fans next month on May 8. The announcement further revealed that additional details concerning aespa’s comeback shall be revealed soon. The aforementioned will be aespa’s first comeback after over ten 10 months. Aespa last dropped music in July 2022. The said release was a mini-album titled ‘Girls’.

aespa started 2023 with a bang when it became the first K-pop group to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Later that month, aespa’s managing agency SM Entertainment revealed that the girl group was all set to hold its very first concert ‘Synk: Hyper Line’. The said tour started in South Korea in February before subsequently progressing to Japan in March and April. In a an announcement made by SM Entertainment in March, it was revealed that aespa would be one of the performers at San Francisco's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival. The latter made aespa the first K-pop group to perform at the festival.

aespa is South Korean girl group that emerged as a popular music sensation shortly after its official K-pop debut in 2020 under SM Entertainment. aespa was SM Entertainment’s first girl group since Red Velvet and was therefore being looked forward to by a myriad of people around the world. The group’s name is a derived amalgam of the words 'avatar,' 'experience,' and 'aspect’. In simpler words, the group has been created as a getaway for listeners to enter a place of simultaneous familiarity and newness.

aespa is a four-member group that includes Karina, Giselle, Ningning, and Winter. Group member Karina rose to fame when she made multiple appearances on labelmate Taemin’s music videos and performed alongside him on multiple occasions. Group member Giselle was born and brought up in Japan and is fluent in three languages - English, Japanese and Korean. Prior to her debut, Giselle featured in the music videos Red Velvet’s sub-unit ‘Irene&Seulgi’.

aespa member Ningning trained with SM Entertainment for four years before finally making her debut as a member of aespa in 2020. Ningning is currently loved by fans for her powerful and emotive vocals. Aespa member Winter also rose to fame via a variety of pre-debut activities that include featuring in one of Super Junior’s music videos ‘2YA2YAO’.

