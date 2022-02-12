Girl group Billlie announces comeback on THIS date with second mini album

Mystic Story’s girl group Billlie has announced its comeback! The agency officially announced on February 11 that the girl group will be making its comeback in less than two weeks. According to the announcement, Billlie will be returning with their second mini album ‘the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one’ on February 23 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Meanwhile, the song ‘GingaMingaYo (the strange world)’ is all set to be the title track.

The upcoming release was announced along with a first teaser for the mini album, in the form of the collage poster, offering a glimpse into the new chapter of Billlie’s multiverse concept. The poster combines individual still images of the members with a colourful vibe that is reminiscent of teen fashion magazines with a retro twist. Check out the fun poster, below:

On February 12, Billlie followed up the comeback announcement with a teaser schedule, titled ‘Billlendar’. The schedule includes a letter, behind the scenes glimpses, a preview of the album, the track list, a teaser of the title track, and more.

Billlie debuted in November 2021 with ‘the Billage of perception: chapter one’ with six members: SUHYEON, HARUNA, TSUKI, MOON SUA, HARAM, and SIYOON. They were joined by SHEON from their first comeback in December, making them a seven-membered group. ‘The collective soul and unconscious: chapter one’ is Billlie’s first comeback in about two months, following their single ‘The collective soul and unconscious: snowy night’, released in December.

Stay tuned for more updates!

