Girl group bugAboo announces disbandment, shortly after a year and 2 months debut

The girl group bugAboo which was fairly new to k-pop has officially disbanded. This news comes as a shock to their fans and many people who listened to their music. On December 8, 2022 their management Agency ATEAM Entertainment announced their disbandment.

In a statement, they announced that all of the members of bugAboo will halt their activities and terminate their exclusive contracts with the label. Additionally, they said that they reached this choice after consulting with the group members and the agency.

Here is the statement:

“Hello. This is ATEAM Entertainment.

First, we would like to express our gratitude to fans who love and support bugAboo. We want to inform you of our official statement regarding bugAboo’s group activities.

bugAboo, who has worked hard since debut until now while receiving love from fans, will be halting group activities from today. The agency and the members decided to halt group activities and terminate all the members’ contracts after lengthy consideration and discussion.

We once again express our gratitude for all the support, and we sincerely apologise for delivering sudden news to fans who loved bugAboo.

Please show your unchanging warm love and support for the members ahead of their new start.

Thank you.”

About bugAboo

bugAboo was a South Korean girl group managed by ATEAM Entertainment. The rising group consisted of six members: Eunchae, Yoona, Raine, Cyan, Choyeon, and Zin. They made their debut on October 25, 2021 with the single album ‘bugAboo.’ Later on June 18, 2022 the girls released their second single album ‘Pop.’ With the lead song ‘Pop,’ and the B-side ‘Easy Move’ it was loved by many. The music video for ‘Pop’ garnered 13 million views.

Wishing the members the best for their future ventures!