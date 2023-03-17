Girl group IVE to make a comeback after 8 months, first album to release on THIS day in April

Starship Entertainment recently took to its official Twitter and announced that their girl group IVE is all set to make its 2023 comeback. The company reportedly also revealed that the girls are done shooting the music video for their April release. The group will be returning to fans after 8 months. IVE will be releasing their first studio album on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 6 pm KST . The said album is titled "I've IVE.'' Earlier this year, on January 16, 2023, IVE released their second Japanese-language single ‘Love Dive’. The song was an improvised version of their originally Korean single of the same title.

IVE

IVE is a K-pop girl group formed by South Korean entertainment company Starship Entertainment. Besides IVE, MONSTA X and Cosmic Girls are other popular groups that have debuted under Starship Entertainment. Starship Entertainment is currently considered to be one amongst the top 5 entertainment companies of South Korea. IVE is a 6-member girl group that includes Rei, Wonyoung, Gaeul, Yujin, Liz and Leeseo. In a November, 2021 announcement by Starship Entertainment, it was revealed that Starship entertainment will soon be unveiling their new girl group IVE.

Following the announcement, the members of the group were revealed one by one, starting from Yujin. After her, other group members Gaeul, Wonyoung, Liz, Rei and Resso were introduced to the world. Exactly a month after the announcement, IVE made their official debut on December 1, 2023. On the said day, the girl group released their debut single album titled ‘Eleven’. Eleven was a huge commercial success and became the group’s first entry to multiple Billboard charts. Their single ‘Eleven’ currently has a whopping 184 million views on its official YouTube video.

Eleven

Released on December 1, 2021, Eleven was IVE’s official introduction to the world. Eleven is a dance-pop track that starts off on a lower note before finally transitioning into a loud, catchy song. The composition of the song allows every member to shine through. Every member gets a clear, distinct part, there is barely any overlapping of vocals and every member can be heard clearly. The song goes back and forth between a soft tone and a loud lyrical declaration.

