Girl group LOONA members ViVi, Go Won, Kim Lip & Yeo Jin showed off fairy like visuals in '&' concept photos

Girl group LOONA has announced their comeback through mini album "&".

On June 20, Go Won and Vivi's secret concept photos were released through the official SNS of the girl group, raising expectations for their comeback. Following thse releases, Kim Lip and Yeo Jin’s concept photos were also released and the girls can be seen showing off an ethereal charm. In the published image, Go Won wore a white dress and showed off her neat and clean charm. The elegant and beautiful atmosphere along with the plum blossom flowers, which signifies a noble heart, drew attention.

Along with it was published the concept photo featuring member ViVi.

Her elegant visuals captured attention. The gerbera flowers in shades of pink add a touch of colour, enhancing the visual effect. Kim Lip holds a bright red rose to her lips, giving off a strong and intense yet delicate impact.

At the same time, Yeo Jin has a daisy, highlighting her feminine charm.

With the return of HaSeul, this mini-album marks LOONA's comeback as a 12-member girl group. This album contains a total of 7 including the title song PTT (PAINT THE TOWN), &, WOW, Be Honest, Dance On My Own, A Different Night, and U R

LOO 4th Mini Album [&]

2021.6.28 pm6 (KST) Release 01 &

02 PTT (Paint The Town)

03 WOW

04 Be Honest

05 Dance On My Own

06 A Different Night

07 U R#이달의소녀 #LOONA #AND #PTT #PaintTheTown LOOΠΔhttps://t.co/5CfbXI886V pic.twitter.com/qslQ7IM0aL — 이달의 소녀(LOO) (@loonatheworld) June 10, 2021

The title song PTT (Paint The Town) is a dance hip-hop genre that contains LOONA's explosive energy. It is an addictive song that combines all the essential elements of a Bollywood song. LOONA a new mini album & would be released at 6 PM KST on June 28.

Credits :Blockberry Creative

