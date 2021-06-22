Girl group LOONA members ViVi, Go Won, Kim Lip & Yeo Jin showed off fairy like visuals in '&' concept photos
On June 20, Go Won and Vivi's secret concept photos were released through the official SNS of the girl group, raising expectations for their comeback. Following thse releases, Kim Lip and Yeo Jin’s concept photos were also released and the girls can be seen showing off an ethereal charm. In the published image, Go Won wore a white dress and showed off her neat and clean charm. The elegant and beautiful atmosphere along with the plum blossom flowers, which signifies a noble heart, drew attention.
Concept Photo - "Go Won"
LOO 4th Mini Album [&]
2021.6.28 pm6 (KST) Release#이달의소녀 #고원 #LOONA #GoWon #AND
LOhttps://t.co/5CfbXI886V pic.twitter.com/AjK8MK7Rx0
— 이달의 소녀(LOO) (@loonatheworld) June 20, 2021
Along with it was published the concept photo featuring member ViVi.
Concept Photo - "ViVi"
LOOПΔ 4th Mini Album [&]
2021.6.28 pm6 (KST) Release#이달의소녀 #LOONA #ViVi #AND
LOOhttps://t.co/5CfbXHQxfn pic.twitter.com/TtAWOWehRv
— 이달의 소녀(LOO) (@loonatheworld) June 20, 2021
Her elegant visuals captured attention. The gerbera flowers in shades of pink add a touch of colour, enhancing the visual effect. Kim Lip holds a bright red rose to her lips, giving off a strong and intense yet delicate impact.
Concept Photo - "Kim Lip"
LOO 4th Mini Album [&]
2021.6.28 pm6 (KST) Release#이달의소녀 #김립 #LOONA #KimLip #AND
LOOhttps://t.co/5CfbXI886V pic.twitter.com/KHh8sMfoOP
— 이달의 소녀(LOO) (@loonatheworld) June 21, 2021
At the same time, Yeo Jin has a daisy, highlighting her feminine charm.
Concept Photo - "YeoJin"
LOO 4th Mini Album [&]
2021.6.28 pm6 (KST) Release#이달의소녀 #여진 #LOONA #YeoJin #AND
LOOhttps://t.co/5CfbXI886V pic.twitter.com/Qf6BTYp3PN
— 이달의 소녀(LOO) (@loonatheworld) June 21, 2021
With the return of HaSeul, this mini-album marks LOONA's comeback as a 12-member girl group. This album contains a total of 7 including the title song PTT (PAINT THE TOWN), &, WOW, Be Honest, Dance On My Own, A Different Night, and U R
LOO 4th Mini Album [&]
2021.6.28 pm6 (KST) Release
01 &
02 PTT (Paint The Town)
03 WOW
04 Be Honest
05 Dance On My Own
06 A Different Night
07 U R#이달의소녀 #LOONA #AND #PTT #PaintTheTown
LOOΠΔhttps://t.co/5CfbXI886V pic.twitter.com/qslQ7IM0aL
— 이달의 소녀(LOO) (@loonatheworld) June 10, 2021
The title song PTT (Paint The Town) is a dance hip-hop genre that contains LOONA's explosive energy. It is an addictive song that combines all the essential elements of a Bollywood song. LOONA a new mini album & would be released at 6 PM KST on June 28.
ALSO READ: BTS’s Butter reigns Number 1 on Billboard Hot 100 for fourth week becoming its longest chart topper
Are you excited for LOONA's comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!