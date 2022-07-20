Girl’s Day’s Bang Minah to lead alongside Yoon Chan Young in the upcoming drama ‘Delivery Man’

Bang Minah takes on the female lead in ENA channel's new drama 'Delivery Man' (production Studio Genie). She plays the role of a ghost who has lost her memory, and she holds the real key to solving the stories in the play with the delivery man.

'Delivery Man' is the story of a taxi driver who grants the last wishes of ghosts. Earlier, actor Yoon Chan Young in 'All of Us Are Dead' was known to take on the role of a taxi driver, a delivery man, raising expectations for the collaboration between the two. Also, the first filming has already begun, as it is aiming to air within this year.

Meanwhile, Bang Minah debuted in her group 'Girls Day' in July 2010 and she is currently working as an actress. Last year, she played the role of Ha Song-i in the MBC drama 'Check the Event'. She has been appointed as an ambassador for the 'Seoul International Women's Film Festival', which she is coming along with, which will open on August 25th. 'Delivery Man' is a 12-episode broadcast on the ENA channel, and it will also be released through Seezn

Minah made her acting debut on the tvN variety show, Roller Coaster, appearing in the segment ‘Frustrated, But Let's Stick Together’. She then featured in the sitcom ‘Vampire Idol’ in 2011. In 2013, Minah made her film debut in ‘Holly’, playing a high school student who aspires to be a ballerina. She received the Rookie Actress Award at the Gwangju International Film Festival for her performance. The same year, Minah became the host of the music program Inkigayo, which she left in January 2014. She was subsequently cast in her second film, the family comedy ‘Dad for Rent’.

In 2015, Minah featured in the family drama ‘Sweet, Savage Family’. She also starred alongside Seo Kang Joon as leads for The Best Future, a web drama produced by Samsung. In 2016, Minah landed her first television leading role in SBS's romantic comedy series ‘Beautiful Gong Shim’. She earned positive reviews for her portrayal of the "ugly" but down-to-earth protagonist.

