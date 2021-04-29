Girl’s Day’s Minah & Kwon Hwa Woon confirmed to star in new mini drama Please Check the Event

Please Check the Event is a four-episode drama by MBC. Read on to find out.

Reasons why we love mini K-dramas so much, Firstly, They are short and sweet, Secondly, They are snackable and can be completed in a day itself and Finally, They fill us with so much joy and happiness. On April 29th, it was confirmed that Girl's Day's Minah and Kwon Hwa Woon will be starring in MBC’s four-episode drama Please Check the Event. It will be exciting to watch Kwon Hwa Woon after his recent appearance in Lee Seung Gi's Mouse.

Please Check the Event follows the story of an ex-couple who decide to fake a relationship to win a couples trip! Minah will play Ha Song Yi, who is quirky, lively and energetic. She is a good person at heart and true to her feelings. She becomes a coordinator at a botanical garden because her mother firmly believes that, unlike humans, plants will never betray her. However, after her break up with her boyfriend she becomes a recluse and slowly starts slipping into a cocoon.

Kwon Hwa Woon will portray the role of Park Do Kyum, the leader and vocalist of an indie band. He is bashful and arrogant on the outside, but quite a romantic on the inside. One day, out of the blue, he breaks up with Ha Song Yi. However, the breakup takes a toll on him as well.

The producers of the drama are very excited to present the drama to the viewers and are certain that fans will enjoy the actors' refreshing chemistry on screen. Please Check the Event is scheduled to premiere in July or August.

