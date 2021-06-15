Girl’s Day Sojin will be starring as an optimistic girl in the upcoming film ‘Zombie Crush: Heyri’

Check out what this quirky film is about. Read more to find out!

Girl’s Day Sojin will be starring in the upcoming film ‘Zombie Crush: Heyri’. The film also stars Gong Min Jung and Lee Min Ji as lead characters. The plot of the film surrounds the obstacles faced by three friends who are trying to save a village from a zombie virus. Sojin will be playing the role of Ga Yeon who is the optimistic president of ‘Sandra Cafe’, a place known for selling magical potions to cure fatigue. Ga Yeon also has premonitions which is why she is often referred to as a witch of the cafe. Gong Min Jung plays the role of Jin Seon while Lee Min Ji acts as Hyun Ah, both of them are the other two friends central to the movie.

Park So Jin, known by the stage name Sojin, is the leader of the girl group Girl’s Day. Along with group activities, she has also pursued solo work with songs and OSTs like ‘Our Love Like This’ for the drama 'Flames of Desire’. Sojin has participated in composing and writing songs for her band’s discography. She has acted in several dramas like ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ and ‘The Spies Who Loved Me’. Gong Min Jung is an established actress known for her work in ‘Familiar Wife’ and ‘Sweet Munchies’. Meanwhile, Lee Min Ji is a known actress with works like ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘Reply 1988’ and ‘I’m Not A Robot’. It will be interesting to see how the trio’s chemistry pans out in this comedy-action film. ‘Zombie Crush: Heyri’ hits the theatres in South Korea on 30th June, 2021.

